Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053,066 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,427,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,878,000 after acquiring an additional 996,656 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,822,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,812,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,948,000 after purchasing an additional 902,466 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:MFC opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.3194 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

