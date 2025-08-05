Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,299,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $259.13 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.85.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.11.

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

