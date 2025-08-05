MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $195.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MasTec from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.76.

MasTec Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $177.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MasTec has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $194.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in MasTec by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MasTec by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

