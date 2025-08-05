Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $24.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.3750.
MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.
Shares of MAT opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.
