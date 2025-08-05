Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 1.2%

MEI opened at $6.26 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $220.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $257,100 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,396.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 275,926 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

