Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$106.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$106.44.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRU shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$102.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Metro from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$98.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Analysis on MRU
Metro Stock Performance
Metro Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.
About Metro
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.