Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$106.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$106.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRU shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$102.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Metro from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$98.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Metro Stock Performance

Metro Dividend Announcement

TSE:MRU opened at C$105.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$78.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$100.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

