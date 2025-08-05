MGE Energy (MGEE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect MGE Energy to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.42 million. On average, analysts expect MGE Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MGE Energy Stock Performance
Shares of MGEE opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 86,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 718.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 65,843 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in MGE Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $220,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.
