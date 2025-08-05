Michel-Alain Proch Acquires 5,686 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Michel-Alain Proch acquired 5,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,340 ($124.14) per share, with a total value of £531,072.40 ($705,837.85).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 9,636 ($128.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of £107.73 and a 200 day moving average of £112.05. The firm has a market cap of £51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 9,050 ($120.28) and a 1 year high of £121.85 ($161.95).

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 208.90 ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that London Stock Exchange Group plc will post 405.5009823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

London Stock Exchange Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LSEG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £127 ($168.79) to £128 ($170.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £127 ($168.79) to £128 ($170.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a £132 ($175.44) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £130 ($172.78) to £132 ($175.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £130 ($172.78).

About London Stock Exchange Group

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

Further Reading

