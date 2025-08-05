Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.8% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $535.64 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.76.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,743 shares of company stock worth $24,921,913. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

Get Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.