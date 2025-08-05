Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9,767.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,035 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $208,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.86.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $535.64 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,743 shares of company stock valued at $24,921,913 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

