MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 4.4% After Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $620.00 to $700.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $385.82 and last traded at $382.82. 4,728,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,667,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.63.
MSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.58.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 6,992.7% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 119,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
