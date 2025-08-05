MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200,000 shares, agrowthof414.4% from the June 30th total of 233,300 shares. Approximately9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 356.1% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 103,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 80,645 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MIRA opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.77. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MIRA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

