Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 1.5%
MFG stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.24.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mizuho Financial Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.