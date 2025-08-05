Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 1.5%

MFG stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 81.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

