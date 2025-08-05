MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $195,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,444. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $971.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 96.05%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

