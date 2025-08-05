Nanotechnology Stocks To Research – August 3rd

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, and NVE are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core activities involve the research, development or commercialization of materials, devices and processes engineered at the nanoscale (typically 1–100 nanometers). Investors in these stocks seek to benefit from breakthroughs in fields such as electronics, medicine, energy and materials science, while weighing the sector’s technological, regulatory and market uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Onto Innovation stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $228.42.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.57. 158,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.70. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 65,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,794. The stock has a market cap of $294.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. NVE has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

