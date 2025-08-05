Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.58. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.