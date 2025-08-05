National Bank Financial Expects Weaker Earnings for Cameco

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCJ. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.65.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $75.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45 and a beta of 1.06. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,029.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

