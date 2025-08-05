National Bank Financial Predicts CGI Group FY2026 Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for CGI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.49. The consensus estimate for CGI Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

CGI Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GIB opened at $96.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.29. CGI Group has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $122.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This is a boost from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Institutional Trading of CGI Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

