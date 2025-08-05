Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) vs. AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Head to Head Analysis

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Neogen has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neogen and AtriCure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen $894.66 million 1.14 -$1.09 billion ($5.03) -0.93 AtriCure $465.31 million 3.88 -$44.70 million ($0.77) -47.21

AtriCure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neogen. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Neogen and AtriCure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen 0 2 1 0 2.33 AtriCure 0 0 9 0 3.00

Neogen currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.26%. AtriCure has a consensus price target of $50.8889, suggesting a potential upside of 40.00%. Given Neogen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neogen is more favorable than AtriCure.

Profitability

This table compares Neogen and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen -122.06% 2.39% 1.57% AtriCure -7.27% -4.20% -3.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Neogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Neogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of AtriCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AtriCure beats Neogen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods. The segment offers its products primarily to milling and grain, meat and poultry, prepared foods and ingredients, fruits and vegetables, seafood, dairy, beverage, water, healthcare, traditional culture media markets, food service, and dietary supplements markets. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, parasiticides, diagnostic products, rodent control products, cleaners, disinfectants, insect control products, and genomics testing services marketed through veterinarians, retailers, livestock producers, and animal health product distributors, for the animal safety market. The segment offers its products for companion animal veterinarians; livestock producers, veterinarians, and breed associations; retailers; breeding and genetics companies; diagnostic labs and universities; distributors; and other manufacturers and government agencies. Neogen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation. It also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Systems, a single-use disposable device used for the treatment of symptomatic, drug-refractory, and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation; cryoSPHERE probe, which provides temporary pain relief by applying cryothermic energy to targeted intercoastal peripheral nerves in the ribcage; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure. In addition, the company sells Lumitip dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Glidepath guides for placement of clamps; Subtle Cannula's to support access for EPi-Sense catheters; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments. It markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

