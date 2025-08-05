NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121,522 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 182,180 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at $1,089,000. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 40,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,527,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth about $183,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NeoGenomics

In related news, Director Michael Aaron Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Tetrault acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,700 shares of company stock worth $175,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 9.9%

NEO stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $732.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.54. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

