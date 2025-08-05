NerdWallet (NRDS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect NerdWallet to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $195.32 million for the quarter.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $815.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NerdWallet stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.17% of NerdWallet worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

