NerdWallet (NRDS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect NerdWallet to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $195.32 million for the quarter.
NerdWallet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $815.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.
Institutional Trading of NerdWallet
An institutional investor recently raised its position in NerdWallet stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.17% of NerdWallet worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on NerdWallet
NerdWallet Company Profile
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NerdWallet
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.