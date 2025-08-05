NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Stake Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 126.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTST. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 61.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,600 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 886,283 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,175.4% during the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 953,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 879,168 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,449,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after acquiring an additional 811,632 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,044,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,075,000 after acquiring an additional 718,193 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently -1,050.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 target price on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

