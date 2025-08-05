New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) and OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Head to Head Review

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) and OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for New Fortress Energy and OMV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 3 3 0 2.50 OMV 0 0 0 1 4.00

New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.4286, suggesting a potential upside of 181.89%. Given New Fortress Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than OMV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy -24.33% -13.50% -1.99% OMV 3.12% 7.02% 3.52%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares New Fortress Energy and OMV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Fortress Energy and OMV”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy $2.36 billion 0.35 -$249.04 million ($2.25) -1.33 OMV $36.77 billion 0.46 $1.57 billion $3.09 4.18

OMV has higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OMV beats New Fortress Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. The Ships segment offers floating storage and regasification units (FRSU) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; Dual-fired combined heat and power facility in Clarendon, Jamaica; landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and LNG receiving facility and gas-fired power plant in Baja Califrnia Sur, Mexico, as well as a Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

