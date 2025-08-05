NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect NewAmsterdam Pharma to post earnings of ($0.52) per share and revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 397.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.34%. On average, analysts expect NewAmsterdam Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NAMS opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper bought 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,024,873 shares in the company, valued at $55,748,409.39. This trade represents a 0.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Douglas F. Kling sold 51,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $1,077,007.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,400. The trade was a 53.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,364 shares of company stock valued at $236,839 and have sold 198,612 shares valued at $4,025,887. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAMS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

