News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in News were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 3,546.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). News had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

