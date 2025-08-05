NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NXRT. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.50 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 0.8%

NXRT stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $774.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -104.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,761.88. This trade represents a 25.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

