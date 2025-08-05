Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Trading Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 30,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

EFRTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

