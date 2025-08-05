NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NiSource were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,244,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $219,977,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NiSource by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,262 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,370,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,334 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $47,389,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on NI. Guggenheim raised their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $701,035.21. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

