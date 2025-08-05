NL Industries (NL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 41.23% and a return on equity of 14.97%.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Stock Up 2.9%

NL opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 168,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on NL Industries

About NL Industries

(Get Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.