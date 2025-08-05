Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Nomura Stock Performance

Nomura stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.