Northland Capmk Has Negative Forecast for MFIN Q3 Earnings

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 31st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MFIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Medallion Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $249.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 132,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

