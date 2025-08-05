Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.08. Novanta has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $186.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.34 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 1,426.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth $48,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 146.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 329.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

