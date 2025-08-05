Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Novanta Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.08. Novanta has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $186.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.56.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.34 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Novanta
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.