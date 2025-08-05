Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,800 shares, agrowthof444.2% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,001,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 162,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 66,534 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 40,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JGH opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.