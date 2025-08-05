nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $90.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 467.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 57.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

