nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $90.58 and last traded at $89.39, with a volume of 4783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.88.

The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

