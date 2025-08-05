NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Aurdan Capital Management LLC

Aurdan Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.6%

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

