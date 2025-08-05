NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 41,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 201.2% in the first quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 11,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.