NWPX Infrastructure (NWPX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $120.93 million for the quarter.

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Up 1.5%

NWPX Infrastructure stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NWPX Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

Get NWPX Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWPX Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWPX Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.