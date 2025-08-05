Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 5.0%
Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $5.25.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Odyssey Marine Exploration had a net margin of 2,054.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%.
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
