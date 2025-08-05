Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 5.0%

Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Odyssey Marine Exploration had a net margin of 2,054.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2,449.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,549,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,049 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 59.1% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

