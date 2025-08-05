Oil Stocks To Follow Today – August 3rd

Exxon Mobil, Caterpillar, ServiceNow, Chevron, and Sherwin-Williams are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of crude oil and its byproducts. Their market value is driven largely by global supply-and-demand dynamics, geopolitical developments, and changes in energy policy. Investors use oil stocks to gain targeted exposure to the energy sector and potentially capitalize on oil-price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.61. 19,647,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,955,870. The company has a market capitalization of $472.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE CAT traded down $9.17 on Friday, hitting $428.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.66 and a 200-day moving average of $354.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $441.15.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $29.09 on Friday, hitting $914.03. 1,810,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $994.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $950.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,704,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,271,876. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.80. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $264.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

NYSE SHW traded up $13.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.04. 4,073,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,322. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The firm has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

