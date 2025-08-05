Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.75 and a beta of 1.55. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 95,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $47,887,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Olin by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 37,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

