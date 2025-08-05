Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZEUS

Olympic Steel Stock Down 3.3%

ZEUS opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $340.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.72. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $496.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.60 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.