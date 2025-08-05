OMC Financial Services LTD Buys 440 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OMC Financial Services LTD raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.42 and a 200-day moving average of $208.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

