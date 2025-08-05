One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSS. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 target price on One Stop Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.27. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

Featured Stories

