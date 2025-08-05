Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Oppenheimer Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of OPY opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $784.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.24. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $373.18 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Oppenheimer

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Paul M. Friedman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $221,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,060. The trade was a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 8,364.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

