Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,715,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,525,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,729,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,561,000 after acquiring an additional 308,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 629,191 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.