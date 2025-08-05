Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,715,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,525,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,729,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,561,000 after acquiring an additional 308,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 629,191 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
NYSE:OGN opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $23.10.
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
