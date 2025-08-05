Orion (NYSE:OEC) versus Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM) Critical Contrast

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) and Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orion and Integrated Environmental Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion 0 2 1 0 2.33 Integrated Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Orion currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.67%. Given Orion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orion is more favorable than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.3% of Orion shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Orion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Orion and Integrated Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion 1.44% 17.66% 4.39% Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orion and Integrated Environmental Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion $1.88 billion 0.28 $44.20 million $0.46 20.38 Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Orion has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Summary

Orion beats Integrated Environmental Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion

Orion S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name; and acetylene-based conductive additives for lithium-ion batteries and other applications. It operates in the United States, Brazil, rest of the Americas, Germany, South Africa, Italy, Spain, Turkey, France, Rest of EMEA, China, the Republic of Korea, and rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and changed its name to Orion S.A. in June 2023. Orion S.A. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

About Integrated Environmental Technologies

Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiary, I.E.T., Inc. produces and sells hypochlorous acid and anti-oxidizing alkaline solutions for use in cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting applications. The company offers anolyte that kills various pathogens including, Mycobacterium bovis, almonella enterica, pseudomonas aeruginosa, staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, h1n1 influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus; hospital-acquired, blood-borne, and food-borne pathogens; and yeast, as well as non-enveloped viruses, such as adenovirus, norovirus, rhinovirus, and rotavirus. Its anolyte is also used as hydrogen sulfide scavenger/eliminator and biocide in oil and gas applications; and as a disinfectant to prevent canine distemper virus, canine parvovirus, and bordetella bronchiseptica. In addition, the company offers catholyte, an anti-oxidizing and mild alkaline solution that is effective as an industrial degreaser and cleaner; and manufactures and leases EcaFlo equipment. It markets its anolyte under the Excelyte brand name; and catholyte under the Catholyte Zero brand name. The company sells its products to the oil and gas production, healthcare facilities, and food production markets primarily through independent sales representatives and distributors in the United States. Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Little River, South Carolina.

