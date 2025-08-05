OTC Markets Group (OTCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 67.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. On average, analysts expect OTC Markets Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $697.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

OTC Markets Group Cuts Dividend

About OTC Markets Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 144.0%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

(Get Free Report)

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.