Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,314 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPBI shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 92.96%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

