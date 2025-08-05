Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Palomar by 17.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 532,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,003,000 after acquiring an additional 77,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $72,676.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 361 shares in the company, valued at $55,467.65. This represents a 56.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total transaction of $809,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 392,388 shares in the company, valued at $63,551,160.48. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,102. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.62. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

